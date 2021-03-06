Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.19% of Grocery Outlet worth $80,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after buying an additional 305,223 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after buying an additional 429,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,765 shares of company stock valued at $15,937,390. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.