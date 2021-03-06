Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 4,110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.40% of SelectQuote worth $80,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLQT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $415,738.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,531,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,320.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 995,383 shares of company stock valued at $27,245,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.