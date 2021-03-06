Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Snowflake worth $76,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

SNOW stock opened at $239.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.38. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

