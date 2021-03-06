Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.44% of KB Home worth $75,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.