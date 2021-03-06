Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $86,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

