Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 130,327 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of First American Financial worth $79,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

NYSE:FAF opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

