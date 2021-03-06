Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 229,481 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of Old Republic International worth $79,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 479,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ORI opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

