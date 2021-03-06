Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 901,371 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of DraftKings worth $80,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 280.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 65.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $3,831,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

