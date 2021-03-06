Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Stitch Fix worth $79,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.48.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 248,879 shares of company stock worth $17,641,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.07 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

