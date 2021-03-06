Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of AGCO worth $82,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 186.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 23,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

