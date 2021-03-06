Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.25% of Mimecast worth $82,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 158.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 274,981 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,847 shares in the company, valued at $56,476,508.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,600. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

