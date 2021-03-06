Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Natera worth $81,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,505 shares of company stock valued at $15,352,215. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

