Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $82,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $115.28.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

