Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 130,291 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of LHC Group worth $76,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $177.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Truist increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

