Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,118 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Churchill Downs worth $77,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,620 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,435,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

