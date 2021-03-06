Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,289 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Brunswick worth $75,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of BC opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

