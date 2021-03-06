Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,654 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of American Financial Group worth $80,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $113.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

