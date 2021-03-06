Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,846 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $75,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $186.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

