Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 323,993 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $74,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after buying an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,962,000 after purchasing an additional 472,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after purchasing an additional 436,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,359,000 after purchasing an additional 289,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 283,311 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

VNO opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.49 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

