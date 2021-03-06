Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,260 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.14% of Itron worth $83,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Itron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Itron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

