Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,259 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of Helen of Troy worth $76,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day moving average is $211.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.