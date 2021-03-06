Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,031 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.56% of EMCOR Group worth $78,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 538,991 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

