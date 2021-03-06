Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of National Retail Properties worth $85,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. B. Riley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

