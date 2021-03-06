Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Grubhub worth $76,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,019 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,138 shares of company stock worth $1,331,181. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

