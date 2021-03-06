Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $257.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.70 million and the highest is $259.90 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $237.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Truist raised their price target on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $8,396,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after buying an additional 362,283 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

