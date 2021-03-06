Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 28th total of 6,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 826,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of OZK traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,645.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

