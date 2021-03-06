Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Position Increased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Barnes Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Barnes Group worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of B. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

