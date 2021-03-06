Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day moving average is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.