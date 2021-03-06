Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

TIP opened at $125.25 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

