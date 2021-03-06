Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $547.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $114,280. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
