Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $547.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $114,280. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

