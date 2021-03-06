BASIC Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and approximately $913,042.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One BASIC token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00459865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00068547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00077615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00458514 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

