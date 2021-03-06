Bata Price Hits $0.0486 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bata has traded up 79.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $245,464.29 and $14.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00373778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

