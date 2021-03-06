Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

