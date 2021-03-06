BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,367 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,067,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in BCE by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in BCE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.85.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.