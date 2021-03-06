Beacon One Day Volume Reaches $72.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 51.9% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $19,499.89 and $72.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00019135 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001369 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

