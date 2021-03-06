Beam (BEAM) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Beam has a total market cap of $46.92 million and $11.10 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 82,741,320 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

