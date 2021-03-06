BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $105.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00036507 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.