Beaxy (BXY) Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $5,845.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

