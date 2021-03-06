Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0167 on Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $420,982.61 and approximately $10,300.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00779132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00043534 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,175,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Beer Money Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

