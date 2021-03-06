Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 36.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $238,655.86 and $1,032.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 257,519,546 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.