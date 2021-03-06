Beldex (BDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.10 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $81.10 million and approximately $12,346.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

