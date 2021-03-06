BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on BLU. Evercore ISI began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $721,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 438,077 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $186,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 2,339,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

