Benchmark Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $21.00 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $938,129.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.23 or 0.00466429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00084454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.94 or 0.00459618 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 90,380,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,279,399 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

