Beowulf (BWF) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00459282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00068209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00077803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00083395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00459066 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars.

