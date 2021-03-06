Beowulf Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $192.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.00467224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00068611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00078509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00460492 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars.

