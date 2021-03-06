BEPRO Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.16 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

