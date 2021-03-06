Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $10.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hathaway.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $7.67 on Friday, hitting $253.15. 6,401,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,425. The company has a market capitalization of $593.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $159.50 and a 1-year high of $231.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.81 and its 200 day moving average is $224.37.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.