Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,326,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,114,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16,486.4% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.