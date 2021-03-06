BetProtocol (BEPRO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00770837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00042910 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.