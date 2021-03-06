BIKI (BIKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.65 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $13.65 million and $1.15 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIKI has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00774239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042972 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

